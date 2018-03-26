National Trust searches for farmers to look after 'iconic' Lake District farm

"We want to find a new tenant who is as passionate as we are about exploring nature friendly farming measures" (Photo: National Trust)

The National Trust’s High Tilberthwaite Farm is a traditional fell farm located north of Coniston at the head of the Tilberthwaite valley.The farm consists of 575 hectares (1420 acres) of predominately fell land, a landlord’s flock of 479 Herdwick sheep, a Grade II listed farmhouse and a holiday cottage business.The National Trust said it is a "great opportunity" for farmers who are passionate about both the heritage of upland farming in the Lake District, as well as helping a diverse range of natural habitats to flourish.John Moffat, General Manager for the National Trust in the South Lakes said the current tenants leave behind them a "fine legacy" for the next generation of farmer.“This is the end of an era as our current tenants, whose family have farmed at High Tilberthwaite for over half a century, have decided to move on this autumn,” Mr Moffat said.“We want to find a new tenant who is as passionate as we are about exploring nature friendly farming measures and conserving the heritage of the Herdwick breed, which is a huge part of the Lake District’s upland heritage.”The Trust's aim is to work in partnership with farmers in the Lake District to continue traditional fell farming techniques whilst finding ways to enhance natural habitats.Jeremy Barlow, Assistant Director of Operations for the National Trust in the Lake District said: “The future of farming and the environment are inextricably linked – they are reliant on each other to succeed. So, it’s not a case of supporting one at the expense of the other. We need both to thrive."We need the support of our farmers and want to help them in their businesses. That’s why we will work with them and explore how we make improvements together."Herdwick sheep are an integral part of Lake District farm heritage. The National Trust has a landlord’s flock of over 21,000 mainly Herdwick sheep across the Lake District.Will Cleasby, Farming Advisor for the National Trust in the Lake District said: "The current tenants at High Tilberthwaite have invested hugely in the development of the current Herdwick sheep flock."The National Trust is committed to the pivotal role of fell going, pure Herdwick sheep and their importance for World Heritage Status. It is our intention that the farm is maintained as a viable working unit and the Herdwick flock are integral to that."