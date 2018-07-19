New £,1000 award offers travel opportunity for young sheep farmers





The National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched the new biennial award, in memory of Samuel Wharry, ex-NSA chairman from County Antrim, who died suddenly last year.The award comes in the form of a £1,000 travel bursary to support a farmer under the age of 35 in a study trip to explore the application of science in sheep production.Applications will be invited in autumn 2018 for the first time.Phil Stocker, NSA Chief Executive comments: “We hope it will offer young sheep farmers support and inspiration to travel and discover the important roles that science and technology now play in the improvement of the worldwide sheep flock, something that our friend and colleague Sam worked hard to promote.”Appreciation for Mr Wharry’s dedication to the NSA and the wider sheep sector was highlighted at yesterday's (18 July) NSA Sheep Event 2018.His sisters Mary and Nancy received the NSA George Hedley Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution, presented posthumously to their brother in recognition of his involvement in and promotion of worthy sheep industry initiatives.Among these were the Blackface Performance Recorded Sire Reference Group, Agrisearch Sheep Advisory Board, several Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute breeding trials and, since its inception in 2012, the NSA Next Generation project.Taking the form of a specially sculptured statuette of a South Country Cheviot sheep, the award was handed to Mr Wharry’s sisters by NSA Northern Ireland Regional Development Officer, Edward Adamson.Edward says: “There really was no contest for the recipient of this prestigious award this year. Samuel was a highly regarded ambassador for the sheep sector in the UK and an exceptional NSA Chairman. His loss has been and continues to be felt greatly.”