New £5.7m funding for farmers to tackle highly contagious cattle disease

Defra has announced the new funding for farmers across England to tackle the damaging cattle disease, which costs farmers an estimated £60 million per year.The disease impacts animal welfare within affected herds and reduces farm productivity and profitability.Available for three years through the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE), the funding will enable farmers to apply for one-to-one farm advisory visits by a veterinary practitioner. The vets will work with keepers of breeding cattle to tackle BVD on their farms.The programme will also pull together new ‘clusters’ of cattle keepers to work together against BVD, by sharing best practice and tackle this disease as a group of like-minded individuals who share the goal of eradicating BVD from their herds.The grant has been announced by Farming Minister George Eustice MP, who is today attending the Lincolnshire Show . He said the disease is "damaging" and has a "real impact" on productivity, cattle health and welfare."This funding presents an opportunity for farmers to get help in tackling BVD, improving cattle performance and reducing cost and anti-microbial use," Mr Eustice said.The project is being delivered by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), under the title of ‘Stamp out BVD’, who will recruit local vets to offer the programme to farmers on the ground.It is larger than any previous BVD project in England in terms of both funding and scope.Neil Carter, Project Manager at SAC Consulting, said: "BVD is a costly disease, often affecting business performance without a full understanding of the implications."Following on from our successful delivery of a similar programme in Scotland, this project is a great opportunity for cattle farmers across the whole of England to get support from their vet to investigate the disease at farm level, with some funding available for testing, enabling them to improve business output and reduce the disease nationally."