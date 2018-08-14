New £6m Sustainable Production Grant to open for Welsh farmers

A new £6m Sustainable Production Grant will open for Welsh farmers in September aimed at addressing on-farm nutrient management and storage.The fourth window of the Sustainable Production Grant (SPG) will give farmers the opportunity to take the lead in tackling agri-pollution to improve water, soil and air quality.Grants will range from £12,000 to £50,000 as a maximum 40% contribution to project costs. The items supported will include, amongst other things, covered slurry storage and management equipment.The SPG will only provide support where the investment exceeds compliance with slurry storage regulations, achieving a minimum storage capacity of 160 days and 190 days for pig and poultry, regardless of any existing on-farm storage.The next round of the Sustainable Production Grant is planned to open on 3 September and closes 26 October.Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said the impacts of on-farm pollution affecting water quality and wildlife have increased recently, often due to "poor slurry storage and dirty water handling facilities". “The level of interest we have had in each Sustainable Production Grant round has demonstrated farmers are willing to invest in their farm businesses to become more sustainable, prosperous and resilient,” Ms Griffiths said.“Our next round of the SPG will focus on supporting farmers to deliver our objectives of enhanced nutrient management, safeguarding and improving water, soil and air quality by reducing pollution.She added: “The investment will support farmers to address these important issues and ensure current and future generations continue to benefit from our natural resources.”At the start of July, the Welsh government launched a 16 week consultation Brexit, which proposes a new Land Management programme to replace the Common Agricultural Policy in Wales once the UK leaves the EU.The new Land Management programme will consist of two large and flexible schemes – the Economic Resilience Scheme and the Public Goods Scheme.