New Culture Secretary must keep pushing for a connected countryside, says CLA

The new-appointed Culture Secretary must keep pushing for a connected countryside by investing more in broadband and mobile coverage, says the CLA.Jeremy Wright arrives at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) after four years as attorney general, the chief legal adviser to the government.He has replaced Matt Hancock as part of a reshuffle by Prime Minister Theresa May following the resignation of two senior members of her Cabinet after disagreement over her handling of the Brexit negotiations.The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) which represents landowners and farmers has welcomed Mr Wright as new Culture Secretary.However, CLA President, Tim Breitmeyer said rural businesses and communities "deserve a better connected countryside."
Indeed, the lack of broadband and connectivity in British rural areas is the main reason why young people leave and never come back.Mr Breitmeyer said: “More and more services are coming online but rural areas are still digitally disadvantaged by poor broadband and mobile coverage.“We welcome the appointment of Jeremy Wright as the new Culture Secretary. With his digital team, he must continue pushing for a fully connected countryside so that people who live, work and visit there can enjoy the same advantages as in towns and cities, with the operators providing genuine national coverage,” he added.The CLA, along with the NFU, believes the future of the rural economy depends on fast, affordable and reliable connections.Farming organisations are continuing to hold the government to account on the promise of a Universal Service Obligation of 10Mbps by 2020.