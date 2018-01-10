New NFU Cymru Less Favoured Area Chairman vows to connect with young farmers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Richard Tudor, who farms at his 550 acre Glanystwyth farm in New Cross, has previously held the position of Ceredigion NFU Cymru Chairman.He also farms a 1,100 acre hill farm, Nantyrhafod, in Montgomeryshire, in partnership with his brother, Hugh.Glanystwyth farm comprises of 1,800 Lleyn and mule ewes with lambs produced for Waitrose and 120 fattening cattle for Morrisons and the hill farm carries 1,400 Welsh ewes with cattle being grazed there over the summer.Mr Tudor will replace John Owen, who was the Less Favoured Area (LFA) Board Chairman for 14 years.On his appointment, Mr Tudor said he will work with young people in particular.He said: “The board’s priorities, looking forward, will be to ensure that we get the message across that hill and upland farmers are producing food in harmony with the environment, and this must be realised at the highest level.“We will especially be working to keep young people in the countryside through farming or farming related work, to help preserve our language and culture. We must ensure that stakeholders and influencers know just how important upland farming is to Wales as a whole.“During my time as Chairman, I will strive to ensure the voice of Welsh hill and upland farmers is heard not only in Wales and the UK but wherever decisions are being taken that will impact on the sector.”Kath Whitrow from Penycae was elected as Vice-Chair of the LFA Board for the next two years.