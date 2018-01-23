New NFU Cymru President speaks of 'challenging time' for agriculture

A beef and sheep farmer from Powys has been unanimously elected to become the new President of NFU Cymru.John Davies has become the new union President, and Aled Jones, a dairy farmer from Mid Gwynedd, has been elected to the role of Deputy President for the next two years.Mr Davies farms with his family in Merthyr Cynog, near Brecon. He is married to Menna with two children, Sioned and Brychan. He has 100 suckler cows, 1,000 ewes, and runs a silage contracting business and holiday accommodation.He is currently club leader of his local Pontfaen YFC and a community councillor. He was President of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society in 2012 and currently sits on the RWAS Board of Management.Speaking following his election, John Davies paid tribute to outgoing President Stephen James for his hard work on behalf of the industry over the course of his four year term.Mr James' last speech urged Welsh farmers to hold politicians to account to make sure Welsh farming is not disadvantaged as part of the negotiations over the UK’s departure from the European Union.'Challenging time'As the new President, Mr Davies said his priorities during his term in office would be to ensure that the Welsh agricultural industry gets a good deal out of Brexit.He also wants to tackle bovine TB, address water quality, hold retailers to account on food labelling, ensure a fair price for everyone in the food chain and also create greater opportunities for the next generation of young farmers in Wales.He said: “I am looking forward to the task of leading the Union over what is sure to be a challenging time for the agricultural industry in Wales as the UK negotiates its departure from the European Union.“There is no time to waste and I can assure members and the wider industry that we will be doing everything in our power to champion the industry and lobby with politicians in Cardiff Bay, Westminster and Brussels to ensure the best future for Welsh farming.”'Deeply humbled'Aled Jones, an eighth generation dairy farmer, farms near Caernarfon with his son Osian.They run a herd of Holsteins and sell their milk to Tomlinson’s Dairies in Wrexham. Mr Jones is currently Chairman of the Cattle Information Services (CIS) and a member of the Welsh Dairy Leadership board.Following his election at NFU Cymru Welsh Council, new NFU Cymru Deputy President Aled Jones said: “I am honoured and deeply humbled to have been elected by my peers as Deputy President of this tremendous organisation.“One of the strengths of NFU Cymru is the way that officeholders work as a team to safeguard all sectors and ensure they are well represented. I look forward to working with John and the NFU Cymru team over the next two years.”Out-going President, Stephen James, wished both John and Aled every success in tackling the challenges ahead and thanked both NFU Cymru members and staff for all their help during his term as President.The President of the National Farmers' Union of England and Wales (NFU) has announced that he will stand down by February 2018.
Farminguk
FarmingUK
23 January 2018 11:05:59 23 January 2018 11:05:59 |Appointments,News,NFU