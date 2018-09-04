New Red Tractor advert to launch on September 12

Red Tractor will launch its new TV advertising campaign in a prime time slot on ITV in a bid to raise as much awareness as possible about the scheme.The advert, for which Red Tractor has already released a teaser trailer, will air for the first time at 7:15pm on September 12 during Emmerdale.It’s a major campaign that will run for 8 weeks, and hopes to raise the awareness and understanding of Red Tractor with millions of shoppers.The message to consumers is that Red Tractor products are safe, traceable and farmed with care.It will tell the public to look out for the Red Tractor label on produce when shopping.Recent research shows shoppers are twice as likely to look for Red Tractor produce when they know what the scheme stand for.
The advertisement campaign also aims to help raise the profile of its farmers and their high production and welfare standards.
