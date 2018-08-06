New UK factory expansion to double production of agricultural machinery

A British sprayer manufacturer has completed work on a six-figure investment on its new factory which will increase productivity by 50 percent.Manufacturer Househam's new factory in Lincolnshire will increase the factory’s footprint by 30% .The new investment will also double the number of construction bays for the manufacturer's latest self-propelled sprayers.The expansion comes after a successful 12 months for Househam which saw the company grow its exports by 25 per cent.Robert Willey, managing director of Househam said the new factory completes the first stage of investment into the UK company's future. “We design and build all our machinery on site, so improved, increased facilities will improve and increase our service to farmers - providing more farmers with the advanced technology they need to meet today’s agricultural demands,” Mr Willey said.
“We’re a British business and Brexit will create opportunities for us, both here and abroad. We need to be well placed to take advantage of this as new markets open up to us. Our new factory will allow us to meet increasing demand - supporting farmers worldwide while supporting the local economy here.” The new factory is currently manufacturing the Harrier, Househam’s latest self-propelled sprayer that was launched this summer.With the factory complete, Househam is now set to enter its second phase of development as construction begins on its ‘Househam Academy’ - a specialist training space for customers. The Academy is due for completion by the end of the year. Househam's investment follows news of machinery giant JCB announcing an investment of more than £50 million in a new UK plant which it says will create hundreds of jobs and double production of cabs used on its machines.