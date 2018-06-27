New bill will not restrict online knife sales for rural businesses





The Offensive Weapons Bill recognises that those who require knives for legitimate rural practices, such as those in the farming industry and in country sports, will still be able to purchase knives online.Under the current proposals in the Offensive Weapons Bill, online sellers will have to ensure reasonable age verification and packaging will have to state that the parcel must not be delivered to a person under 18.Certain knives will be able to be delivered only to a business address, including farm premises.There are further exemptions surrounding the possession of knives in educational establishments, such as catering or gamekeeping courses.The Countryside Alliance said it agreed with the Home Office that action should be taken to ensure knives are not being sold online to under-18s.However, the rural group highlighted concerns that any measures to address this must not disproportionately affect individuals or rural businesses where knives are essential tools.In a statement, the Countryside Alliance said: "The Government has clearly taken our concerns onboard, and the proposals contained in the Bill are a sensible way forward and will ensure that those who have a legitimate reason to purchase a knife online will still be able to do so."The Countryside Alliance recognises the problem of knife crime and fully supports efforts to reduce it, which must include tackling underage purchasing of knives. However, it is important that proposals to tackle knife crime are effective, without disproportionately affecting rural communities."