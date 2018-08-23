New event to bring agri-tech and worker-short horticultural businesses together

A new conference designed to connect tech innovators with the horticultural industry in a bid to address an increasing lack of labour is to commence next year.Leading developers and influencers in agri-tech are being invited to exhibit at SmartHort 2019.Farmers, researchers or service organisations using technological advances to drive real change in the industry are the focus for the event.In return, exhibitors will have the opportunity to network with leading figures in horticulture,and better understand the challenges facing UK production.Grace Emeny, AHDB project manager for SmartHort said guest speakers from around the globe will be sharing "exciting developments" in robotics and automation.She said such technology could play a role in "revolutionising" the horticulture industry in the future.
“The conference will create an excellent opportunity to connect technology and engineering companies, research organisations and funders with the horticultural industry to help find solutions to the serious challenge UK businesses are facing with the current labour shortage,” Ms Emeny said.Worker shortfallThe horticultural industry has seen cases where there has been a 30 per cent shortfall in seasonal workers this season.Because of this, businesses who are reliant on labour to pick fruit, vegetables or flowers in fields and glasshouses have experienced huge strainsAHDB’s Chief Strategy Officer, Tom Hind said: “While full automation is a long-way off from solving this crisis, in addition to work to improve management practices for existing workforces, we are exploring how robotics, automation and artificial intelligence may help to off-set some of this challenge in the future.”Day one of the conference will focus on labour-saving technologies including the latest developments in robotics and automation for tasks such as harvesting, packing and crop monitoring.The second day will bring together the latest innovation in production and growing techniques, including crop protection, product handling and data driven cropping systems.
The conference will take place in Stratford-Upon-Avon, 6-7 March 2019. It is part of AHDB Horticulture’s SmartHort campaign to address the challenge of access to affordable seasonal labour in the UK.
