New 'farm rap' single to donate royalties to farming community

A security engineer has created a brand new music single following a nationwide search to find the next big name in "farm rap".Joe Harrison has been crowned winner following a competition by Nottinghamshire-based farm shop Pork Farms.‘King of Pork Pie’ is a light-hearted, farm life inspired rap track created by the 30-year-old.He has since recorded, produced and starred in the music video.It sets out to support the next generation of British farmers, as royalties from track downloads will go back into the rural community via donation to the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs (NFYFC). The track is available to download now via iTunes and Spotify.The competition was launched at the NFYFC AGM and saw entries from all over the country.Joe, a Security Engineer from Southsea, Portsmouth, was selected by a judging panel that included industry professionals.On winning the competition and recording the track, Joe Harrison, who goes by the stage name of ‘Joe Burger’ said: “I’m chuffed to bits and absolutely buzzing to have won."I’ve always loved rap music and recording this song means a lot to me because we’ve had good fun while giving something back to the community and celebrating the great work of British farmers.”To listen to or download Joe’s winning track visit: Google Play, DeezerSpotify or Tidal.