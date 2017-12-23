New figures show UK pork sales continue to rise

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Despite prices for pork products rising by 7.4% during the period, fresh pork sales were up 2.7% year-on-year in volume and by 9.7% in value terms.Bacon volumes grew by 1.8%, with value rising by 3.5%, and 1.4% more sausage was sold at an increased value of 3.4%.Products performing particularly well include mince, with volume up 29%, followed by leg joints (+22%) and diced or cubed pork (+20%).The National Pig Association called the news “festive cheer”.The Kantar WorldPanel figures attributed the growth partly to the AHDB Midweek Meal campaign, which it said 'continues to raise awareness and put pork front of mind for consumers'.The pork advertising campaign is designed to inspire consumers to make pork part of their midweek meal menu, and it hit TV screens in September.Overall Meat, Fish and Poultry (MFP) volume sales declined slightly compared to last year, although values rose through inflation.Pork, chicken and other red meat were the only primary categories seeing volume growth this period, with pork remaining as the 'star performer' in both value and volume terms.