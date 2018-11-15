New measures to tackle agricultural pollution in Wales

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The regulations will come into force in January 2020 with transitional periods for some elements to allow farmers time to adapt and ensure compliance.Welsh Government's Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths, has today (15 November) confirmed the regulations.The regulations will include the following measures:• Nutrient management planning• Sustainable fertiliser applications linked to the requirement of the crop• Protection of water from pollution related to when, where and how fertilisers are spread• Manure storage standards.• There are already reports of poor practices being carried out in unsuitable weather conditions this winter, with the number of incidents this year already exceeding last year.Ms Griffiths said there has been an increase in the number of major polluting incidents this year, damaging "both the environment and reputation of the agricultural industry".“As winter approaches, I am receiving reports of further incidents and of slurry spreading being carried out in unsuitable weather conditions," she said.“Not all slurry spreading is bad, but it must be done legally to avoid such destructive consequences.“This poor practice is leaving many stretches of rivers devoid of fish. Our rural communities, which depend on tourism, angling and food industries, must be protected."Ms Griffiths added: “I have carefully considered the need to balance regulatory measures, voluntary initiative and investment to address agricultural pollution.“In the long-term, we will develop a regulatory baseline, informed by responses to the Brexit and our Land consultation. But in the short term, we must take action now to deal with these unacceptable levels of agricultural pollution," she said.