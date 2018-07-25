New national police strategy 'recognises serious issue' of rural crime

A new national strategy has been launched today which recognises the serious issue of rural crime after sustained engagement by the industry to police leaders.Launched today (25 July) at the NFU's Rural Affairs Summit, the priority areas cover farm machinery, plant and vehicle theft, livestock offences, fuel theft, fly-tipping, poaching and equine crime.The crime priority areas have been created for the National Police Chiefs Council Rural Affairs Strategy.It follows the release of new figures from the 2018 National Rural Crime Survey which finds that 69 per cent of farmers and rural-specific business owners have been a over the past 12 months.Insurer data from NFU Mutual also shows that rural crime cost the UK £44.5m in 2017, with the future trend showing a rise in this form of crime as thieves become more “brazen” as they target the countryside.
NFU Deputy President, Guy Smith said that rural communities are becoming "increasingly frustrated" by police responses to rural crime.“Farmers and rural businesses are on the frontline of crime in the countryside and are feeling more vulnerable as they experience the brunt of rural crime,” Mr Smith said.“The NFU told the National Police Chiefs Council earlier this year that farms should not become a ‘soft target’ for criminals but unfortunately we are seeing the levels of rural crime increase.”'Step forward'Mr Smith said the strategies launched today "simply have to deliver", and that they are a "significant step forward" from the police who now recognise the serious issue of crime in the countryside.“There is a lot more that the police and Police and Crime Commissioners can do, in partnership with the government, to take rural crime more seriously,” he added.The NFU has also called for every police force to have a dedicated rural police team, as farmers and rural communities often feel isolated from their local police forces.
The summit follows the launch of the NFU’s Rural Crime Reporting Line in partnership with Crimestoppers.The line allows farmers to anonymously give information about large-scale industrial fly-tipping, hare coursing, machinery theft and livestock theft by calling 0800 783 0137.