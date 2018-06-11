New project to tackle challenges of dairy beef calf rearing





Research will be carried out by the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) to produce guidance on best practice for rearing dairy-bred beef calvesIt will help producers find ways to make their own calf rearing business more efficient and profitable.The project team, funded by AHDB Beef & Lamb, brings together expertise in animal health and welfare initiatives and strong links with the calf rearing industry.With industry encouraged to reduce the use of antibiotics, the team will look at all aspects of calf management, including situations such as collections centres and livestock markets, to understand stressors experienced by calves.The project will bring together existing knowledge, while actively engaging with the industry and exploring further innovation potential.Underpinning this will be a critical review of the literature, identifying risk factors and potential practical management strategies with a scientific evidence base that can be applied to the UK industry.Dr Mary Vickers, AHDB Beef & Lamb Senior Scientist, said: “The aim is to manage these better, which will improve calf health, welfare and productivity and reduce the need for medicines.”A large part of the work will rely on data and knowledge sharing, and to facilitate this a Project Advisory Group of key stakeholders will be established to guide the project and shape more than 20 various knowledge exchange activities.Emily Edwards, Lead Researcher at the RAU, said: “This is extremely important research for the RAU to be undertaking. We will be actively encouraging dairy farmers, rearing facilities and industry stakeholders to help input into our work in order to develop clear and consistent guidance which is led by the sector.”