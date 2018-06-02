New sheep carcase classification 'will improve transparency'

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The measures, announced by Defra, will see qualified assessors use a standard grid to classify carcasses and determine how much a producer should be paid.The proposals will bring carcase classification for sheep in line with classification for cows and pigs which has been mandatory in commercial-scale abattoirs for many years.As producers will also receive the results of the classification process, the changes will ensure producers are paid for their livestock in a fair and transparent way – helping them plan, react to the market and improve productivity.The announcement follows the government’s response to the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) call for evidence which included plans for a £10 million collaboration fund, and compulsory dairy contracts and sheep carcase classification.Farming Minister George Eustice said: "The quality of our lamb is the envy of the world. This consultation is an important step in improving fairness for sheep farmers and ensuring they get a fair deal for their excellent produceWales is running a parallel consultation with England, which opens on Thursday 31 May.The consultation will run for 12 weeks and plans will affect abattoirs slaughtering more than 1,000 sheep a week in England.There are also suggestions for greater transparency that would affect all beef, pig and sheep abattoirs, including publishing a schedule of charges for all livestock species.