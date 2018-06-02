New sheep carcase classification 'will improve transparency'

A consultation on mandating sheep carcase classification will commence which proposes to improve transparency across the food chain and ensure farmers are paid fairly.The measures, announced by Defra, will see qualified assessors use a standard grid to classify carcasses and determine how much a producer should be paid.The proposals will bring carcase classification for sheep in line with classification for cows and pigs which has been mandatory in commercial-scale abattoirs for many years.As producers will also receive the results of the classification process, the changes will ensure producers are paid for their livestock in a fair and transparent way – helping them plan, react to the market and improve productivity.The announcement follows the government’s response to the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) call for evidence which included plans for a £10 million collaboration fund, and compulsory dairy contracts and sheep carcase classification.
Farming Minister George Eustice said: "The quality of our lamb is the envy of the world. This consultation is an important step in improving fairness for sheep farmers and ensuring they get a fair deal for their excellent produceWales is running a parallel consultation with England, which opens on Thursday 31 May.The consultation will run for 12 weeks and plans will affect abattoirs slaughtering more than 1,000 sheep a week in England.There are also suggestions for greater transparency that would affect all beef, pig and sheep abattoirs, including publishing a schedule of charges for all livestock species.