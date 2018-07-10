New telephone line ensures farmers can report rural crime anonymously

A new telephone line will give farmers and the public the ability to anonymously notify authorities over incidents such as fly tipping and livestock theft.The NFU has today (10 June) launched the new service in partnership with the charity Crimestoppers.The “Rural Crime Reporting Line” is part of the industry's continued work to tackle the serious issues surrounding criminal behaviour on farms and in the wider countryside.Rural crime is on the rise and it is a serious issue for farmers, businesses and those who live in the countryside.By ringing 0800 783 0137 or visiting Rural Crime Reporting Line, farmers and the public can anonymously give information about crime relating to large-scale fly-tipping, hare coursing, machinery theft and livestock theft.
Relevant information will then be passed to the police, with the service helping to provide key leads in the pursuit of criminals.The line will be unveiled to MPs at a launch event in Westminster, who have been encouraged to support their constituents to use the service and give information about crimes in their area.'Under-reported'NFU Deputy President, Guy Smith said rural crime can be "devastating" for farmers and their businesses, and it is something that many experience all too often.“With suspected links to organised crime, these crimes often go under-reported and its true extent remains unknown,” Mr Smith said.“I want to encourage anyone who has experienced, witnessed or has any information about these rural crimes to come forward and call the line - your information could be extremely valuable.The NFU has been engaging with MPs, government and police to help put a stop to destructive rural crimes. It follows the release of the union's Rural Crime Report nearly one year on.
Mr Smith added: “It is time that we saw some considerable action being taken by government and police to curb increasing levels of crime in the countryside, and allow farmers to do what they do best – producing food for the nation.”New figures from the Home Office's Commercial Victimisation Survey show that the proportion of businesses experiencing agriculture-related crime and anti-social behaviour has risen since 2013.Insurer data from NFU Mutual shows that rural crime cost the UK £44.5m in 2017, with the future trend showing a rise in this form of crime as thieves become more “brazen” as they target the countryside.