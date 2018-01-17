Next round of Scotland's Agri-Environment Climate scheme now open

The next round of applications for the Scottish government's Agri-Environment Climate scheme is now open.The scheme supports environmentally friendly land management practices that aim to safeguard and improve Scotland’s natural heritage and help businesses adapt to climate change.The scheme, which is jointly funded with the EU, has committed more than £100 million to 2,090 businesses since its launch in 2014.The 2018 application window will run for 12 weeks from 17th January to 13th April, with 31st May for collaborative projects which involve 5 or more businesses.Announcing the application window is now open, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “The scheme supports our continued efforts to protect and enhance our environment by promoting environmentally friendly land management practices.“It also helps businesses to manage flood risks and mitigate and adapt to the challenge of climate change.“I would therefore encourage all farmers, crofters and land managers to apply for support under the scheme, and explore how they can benefit and realise the environmental and economic potential of low carbon, environmentally friendly practices.”Information about the scheme, including details on how to apply and current guidance can be found on the Scottish government's website.Further announcements will follow about the next round of the Improving Public Access Scheme, which is aimed at building or improving paths that encourage enjoyment and appreciation of Scotland’s diverse landscapes and nature.
