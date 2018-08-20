No-deal Brexit will have 'serious implications' for UK beef and sheep farming

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Livestock representatives from the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru say a no-deal Brexit will leave the sector "vulnerable".The comments by the farming unions were made following a recent meeting in Belfast.Discussions focused on the possibility of a no-deal Brexit outcome and the UK’s future agricultural policy.UFU beef and lamb chairman, Sam Chesney said free and frictionless access to export markets in the EU is "vital" to the survival of the livestock sector.“A ‘no deal’ outcome is very risky – we would face up to 60 per cent tariffs on exports and could result in unfair competition in the UK market from lower standard meat imported from outside of Europe. It would put the livestock sector in serious jeopardy,” Mr Chesney said.Wyn Evans, an upland farmer from Mid Wales and Chairman of the NFU Cymru Livestock Board, has labelled sheep production "critical" to the rural economy of Wales. He said it also brings environmental benefits“The Government in its future trade talks with the EU must ensure that we have measures in place that continue to allow tariff free and unfettered access to export markets in Europe," Mr Evans said.“This is vital to maintaining the already tight margins in this sector."Mr Evans said the whole of the rural economy would be affected and the knock on effect lower production levels would have on the landscape and the environment.He said a "critical level" of supply of high quality PGI status Welsh lambs is "essential" to keep a viable processing sector in Wales.The UK currently exports more than £380 million worth of lamb and sheepmeat, with the vast majority being exported to European markets.Farmers worry that any imposition of barriers to trade as a result of Brexit will impact thousands of sheep and cattle farming businesses across the UK.NFU Scotland Livestock Committee Vice Chairman, Jimmy Ireland said a no deal Brexit could have "unthinkable consequences" on Scottish farms and crofts.He has also called for the UK government to secure future protection of Scottish food names, such as Scotch Beef PGI and Scotch Lamb PGI.These names are synonymous with quality, and farmers feel the industry must be protected from imitation, both in the United Kingdom and the European Union.“Future support for the food and farming sector must deliver on-farm profitability that ensures there is a critical mass of cattle and sheep to drive productivity across the supply chain,” Mr Ireland said.The farming unions have confirmed they will work together throughout summer and autumn in a bid to highlight the importance of avoiding a no deal Brexit as the UK enters a "critical period" in the Brexit negotiations.