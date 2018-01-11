Northern Ireland's brucellosis testing regime to be relaxed further

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Robert Huey, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), said relaxing the testing regime for brucellosis will result in financial benefits for farmers.However, brucellosis testing must continue for another three years, although at a further reduced rate, as a condition of Officially Brucellosis Free (OBF) status being granted, to ensure continuing disease freedom.Mr Huey said said: “Following the attainment of Officially Brucellosis Free (OBF) status by Northern Ireland in October 2015, farmers here were able to benefit from a more relaxed testing programme whereby only 50% of beef herds were required to be tested for the previous two years.“I am delighted that we have now reached the point where the testing programme can be further relaxed and as such, from 15 January 2018, for each of the next three years, the requirement for testing of beef herds will be reduced to one third.“This good news will be welcomed by industry and by all who have worked assiduously on the eradication of brucellosis, and the attainment of OBF status.”Mr Huey went on to emphasise that farmers’ continued compliance with the testing measures and biosecurity advice was vital.He said: “This further change will mean that beef herds will only be routinely tested once over the next three years. However, while we can reduce the levels of routine testing, we must not relax our attitude to the reporting of abortions or any suspicion of brucellosis.“It is very important that we continue to stay free of this highly infectious disease. Stakeholder cooperation has been instrumental in getting the programme to this stage, and farmers must keep up their efforts to achieve excellent biosecurity standards and adopt appropriate stock replacement policies.”Brucellosis is a highly contagious disease of cattle that is characterised by abortions in cattle and can be transferred to people with serious consequences for human health.The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said it is good news for farmers that brucellosis testing in Northern Ireland will be further relaxed and will help to reduce the financial and administrative burden associated with this disease.UFU deputy president, Victor Chestnutt, said obtaining Officially Brucellosis Free (OBF) status was a "momentous achievement" for both farmers and DAERA.“There have been no confirmed cases of Brucellosis in Northern Ireland since February 2012 and the further relaxation of brucellosis control measures signifies that the positive work carried out by farmers to date has been worthwhile.”Mr Chestnutt added that while the testing programme has been relaxed, farmers must not become relaxed in their attitude towards the disease.“If we want to stay free of this disease, we must continue to report abortions or any suspicion of brucellosis to DAERA and continue to apply a good level of bio-security on farms at all times.”