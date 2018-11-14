Northern Irish food deserves better recognition, union says

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Northern Ireland currently has three products with EU Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status - Comber New Potatoes; Armagh Bramley Apples; Lough Neagh Eels and one with EU Protected Designation of Origin - Lough Neagh Pollan.But the Ulsters Farmers' Union (UFU) has said it is a "missed opportunity" if the industry does not market and promote Northern Ireland's "top quality" food.The union is also in favour of the establishment of a UK Geographical Indicators (GI) scheme after the UK leaves the EU.Protected Geographical status guarantees a product’s quality and specificity. It is a useful marketing tool, as it helps consumers recognise a product and allows them to buy it confident in the quality.UFU deputy president, David Brown said: “Already, our neighbouring nations have significantly more products with protected status and they are forging ahead with food promotional activities.“There is a very real chance that Northern Ireland could be left behind. Competition in world export markets is fierce and timing is everything.”The Government already has plans to allow existing PGIs to be automatically protected under the proposed UK GI scheme.The Government also intends to ensure that all UK PGIs registered under the EU schemes will continue to enjoy protections in the EU in the short to medium term to allow for development and implementation of the new scheme.Mr Brown added: “The development of improved and more integrated supply chains going forward also necessitates government involvement.“Government need to ensure better and more robust transparency within the supply chain but this must not be linked to direct farmer support payments.“They also have the responsibility to avoid abusive practices which is key to ensuring producer confidence,” said Mr Brown.