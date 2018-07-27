OSR straw can't be used as bedding if treated with AstroKerb, Dow AgroSciences warns





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



With the potential lack of forage and bedding straw for the coming winter some farmers are baling oilseed rape straw or are being asked by livestock producers to bale oilseed rape straw.However, if farmers have used AstroKerb as a herbicide on oilseed rape in the autumn and winter then the straw cannot be used as animal bedding, according to the herbicide's manufacturers, Dow AgroSciences.The herbicide contains propyzamide and aminopyralid. It is the addition of aminopyralid which is the issue as it has been shown to be very persistent.However, oilseed rape straw may be removed from the field to be used for burning for heat or electricity production.“The risk of using the straw for feeding animals is that the aminopyralid will remain in their muck (containing part-digested straw) until that muck is spread on a field,” Dow AgroSciences said in a statement.“When the muck is spread and mixed with soil, the aminopyralid will be released and then broken down. This could cause crop damage if a susceptible crop has been planted.”According to the product label, farmers should adhere to the following:• Do not remove oilseed rape straw [treated with ASTROKerb] from the field, unless it is to be used for burning for heat or electricity production;• Do not feed animals with treated oilseed rape straw;• Do not use oilseed rape straw [treated with ASTROKerb] for animal bedding;• Do not use oilseed rape straw [treated with ASTROKerb] for composting or mulching.