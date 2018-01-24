October declaration deadline 'galvanises' action to defeat cattle disease Johne's

An October 2018 target for farmers to meet an assessment of Johne's disease has galvanised action and infused a new momentum into an initiative battling it.Johne’s disease is a chronic infection of cattle which is common in many herds. While as few as 1-5% of cows in any year will show clinical signs of scour or wasting, more of the herd will be affected and suffer reduced output.Animals with Johne’s disease are likely to be culled earlier, and are also likely to be affected by other conditions, including chronic mastitis, lameness and high somatic cell counts.Now, the Action Group on Johne’s has set an October 2018 deadline for compliance with the industry strategy which seeks to have 95% of the dairy supply in Britain brought into the National Johne’s Management Plan by December 2019.A formal veterinary declaration needs to be signed by the farmer and his or her vet to state that an assessment of Johne’s risk and status has been undertaken on each farm in the last 12 months and that there is a written Johne’s management plan in place which has been agreed with the herd owner.By 31st October 2018, all farmers supplying purchaser members of the scheme will need to have completed this task and the declaration.'New momentum'Following the latest meeting of the Action Group on Johne’s, Chair Lyndon Edwards said the October 2018 target has "galvanised action" and "infused a new momentum" into the initiative.“It’s clear from the reports we’ve had from members at our meetings that all the major milk purchasers in the UK are committed to achieving the deadline and will be undertaking a structured programme of activity and communications with their supplying farmers in order to do so," Mr Edwards explained.“Dairy farmers should start thinking deeply about how they will secure the veterinary declaration. It’s not a tick box exercise, it requires close collaboration between farmers and their vets.“We’ll be producing guidance on how farmers should go about this process. We would advise this work be initiated soon, preferably before turnout, whilst they’ve got more time available."'Get to grips with'Mr Edwards said Johne’s is a disease the industry has to "get to grips" with.He added: "All the reasons for tackling the disease remain in place and in some respects are becoming more pressing."However, it also remains an opportunity: to achieve healthier, more productive animals; and to strengthen farm management systems that will enable farmers to tackle other disease issues.“I’m confident that we now have all the elements in place to deliver a successful programme which will be of lasting benefit to the industry and I urge everybody in the industry to get on board soon."
