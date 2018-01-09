Olympic champion spearheads £1m campaign to promote eggs

An Olympic champion is spearheading a £1m campaign to promote the health benefits of eggs amid soaring sales and growing popularity with young people.Reigning Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock is spearheading the team, which includes high-profile ambassadors.The £1m plus recipe marketing campaign, with the theme #EggsMyWay, hopes to promote the culinary and health benefits of eggs in 2018.The double Olympic gold medallist, and health and fitness experts The Lean Machines, will be kicking off the programme.With a combined social following of more than one million consumers, the British Lion eggs ambassadors will influence a wide range of different audiences.Mr Whitlock said eggs are the "ultimate superfood" and are a key part of his diet, whether training, travelling or enjoying some downtime.“I’ve got a pretty hectic schedule so it’s important that I have access to protein-packed meals and snacks that are quick and easy to prepare, and taste good. Eggs fit the bill, and because they’re so versatile I never get bored,” he added.'Back in fashion'Andrew Joret, British Egg Industry Council Chairman, said eggs are "back in fashion", with sales soaring in recent years.Mr Joret explained: “We’re encouraging some high profile egg lovers to share their favourite egg recipes as part of a marketing campaign to further drive consumption. With the recent change in egg safety advice, we expect sales to keep climbing in 2018.”He said young people are eating more eggs and inhibiting factors are at an all-time low, whilst consumer confidence in the nutritional benefits of eggs is on a high.“There is room in the market for growth, so we’re one of the healthiest sectors of UK agriculture,” Mr Joret added.In November last year, British Lion eggs launched a major campaign to capitalise on the recent announcement by the Food Standards Agency that everyone can now enjoy runny eggs – as long as they have the British Lion mark on.Pregnant women and the elderly can now safely eat runny or even raw eggs under new advice issued by the government’s food safety watchdog almost 30 years after the UK salmonella crisis.
