One 'serious' casualty reported during severe storm that cancelled LAMMA

One "serious" casualty has been reported during the severe storm that hit the machinery show LAMMA on its second day, which subsequently cancelled it.This year's LAMMA show was suspended on its second day due to the weather taking a turn for the worse. It was scheduled to take place on Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th January.The weather changed dramatically overnight and violent winds battered the site before daybreak of the second morning. The organisers suspended the second day due to the extensive damage caused by the storm in the early hours of Thursday morning.They recorded gusts over 65mph on site, with the storm ripping open a number of large marquee structures.One person did suffer serious injuries, according to Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, group head of events of AgriBriefing. She said the individual is in hospital and should make a full recovery. 'Structural damage'Mrs Mork-Eidem, group head of events of AgriBriefing said: "When I arrived on site at around 5am, the storm had already got hold and ripped open a number of the larger marquee structures."There was structural damage to some of the smaller stand marquees together with extensive damage internally in a number of halls and also outside. This included the shell scheme collapsing, twisted metal, broken glass and stands that were half collapsed, with the potential of falling further when moved."We did get and assessed timelines for making the site safe, but in reality this would have taken too long," she added."Due to the nature of the showground, it is not possible to open to the public as long as any area is unsafe and we were left with no choice."'Keep people safe'All access to the site was suspended, including the car parks as the organisers would not have been able to provide the necessary welfare provisions for additional people."It would have been impossible to ensure visitors stayed in their vehicles and away from the site. As we said last Thursday, our main focus was to keep people safe," Mrs Mork-Eidem continued. Mrs Mork-Eidem said she understood how testing it was for exhibitors, visitors, contractors and staff alike, and greatly appreciated the understanding shown and the help in getting everyone off site safely."We're also very grateful for the numerous messages of support we've received since Thursday, which have meant so much to the extended LAMMA team of stewards, contractors, traffic managers, security and health and safety officers; for whom this has been a very challenging few days.""Curtailing the show last week was heart breaking for everyone. We are now focusing all our resources and working closely with the NEC team to make sure we continue to deliver a great LAMMA in 2019."
24 January 2018