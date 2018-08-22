One week until 'Young People into Agriculture Scheme' closes

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The latest window for applications for the Young People into Agriculture scheme closes in just one week.Earlier this year, Wales' Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths launched the £6m scheme to support new young entrants into the industry.The scheme will offer start-up aid to top performing young people looking to establish a new business or develop an existing business.Successful applicants will need to demonstrate they have the attributes to lead dynamic businesses and drive positive change in the wider industry.Following the first window for applications, 106 young people progressed to the next stage.Mrs Griffiths announced a new window for applications, which closes next week on 29 August.The Cabinet Secretary said: “Young farmers are the future of agriculture and that is why attracting the most ambitious new and young entrants to the industry is a priority of mine."With a week to go until that window closes, my message to aspiring young people is simple - find out more about the sizeable support available through the scheme to kick start your farming business and future career.Mrs Griffiths added: “It is now just over seven months until we leave the European Union and we are working with the industry to help them prepare for the inevitable change and challenges ahead."