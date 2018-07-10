Online calculator helps farmers see how Brexit will affect them

A new online calculator has been launched which will allow farmers to see for the first time how they may be affected by potential Brexit scenarios.The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) calculator offers to help farmers and growers review their business performance and remain fit for the future.The Brexit Impact Calculator allows individuals to input their own data and see what effects the different Brexit scenarios might have on their business.“Tremendous uncertainty still surrounds the outcome of Brexit negotiations,” said AHDB Chief Strategy Officer, Tom Hind.“Nonetheless we believe it’s important that businesses make conscious, proactive and strategic decisions to be fit for the future.
Mr Hind added: “Last year, we analysed how a range of Brexit scenarios could impact on different farming sectors. Feedback from farmers and growers has indicated that many are unsure how the different scenarios might affect them, so we have now produced a tool to help them better understand what Brexit could mean for their bottom line.”The calculator is part of a wider tool list which looks at five key areas of the business covering topics, from being efficient with resources to financial management and planning for the future.The five areas are review of farm business; profit and performance; Brexit scenario planning; individual farm performance – technical change and getting the most from the marketplace.The online toolkit also features a resilience check list which uses questions to identify areas of the business that may benefit from additional attention to ensure it is sustainable after Brexit.