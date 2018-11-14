Online hub launched to make farm business connections easier

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The initiative is aimed at those with interest in share farming, contract farming and tenancies.The Joint Venture Hub, launched by NFU Scotland, recognises the need for a service to aid options for use of land for the next generation and those looking to step back from day to day duties on the farm.Andrew McCornick, NFU Scotland President said there is a generation of "enthusiastic and talented" young people who can't get a foothold in agriculture due to the soaring price of land and a lack of land availability."At the same time, a huge number of farm owners are approaching retirement with no clear successor to run the operational side of their business, leaving them with the feeling they have no choice but to divide up and sell off the farm they have spent decades, even generations, building up," Mr McCornick said.NFU Scotland believes the options available within the Joint Venture Hub allows individuals to identify what will work for them, with the specialist help of consultants, accountants and lawyers.The Joint Venture Hub provides information on share farming, contract farming and tenancies, case studies and a map service where individuals can register to offer an opportunity or to advertise themselves when looking for an opportunity.