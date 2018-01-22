Organic milk sector sees huge rise in popularity, but can it be maintained?

The organic milk sector has seen an increase in popularity and recognition, but can this all be maintained and is future growth on the cards?The sector has seen new joint ventures and alliances announced in the UK and abroad.New brands have also launched into the market amid a healthy increase in exports as global demand for organic products rises.But what might be in store for the sector going forward? Can all of this be maintained, is further growth in the cards, or will Brexit put the dampers on the sector? Visitors to the RABDF’s new Dairy Tech event in February have the opportunity to hear what some of the major players think, through a debate on the future of the sector.Three of the major players in the sector – Arla, Muller and OMSCo - will take part in a formal debate, and it is hoped other participants will contribute their news and views from the floor. The debate will by chaired by the industry journalist Chris Walkland. Taking the stage in the debate for the three companies will be Graham Wilkinson, who is senior director of member relations at Arla UK.He is responsible for managing the supply and quality of milk into Arla Foods from its 2500 UK members, plus being responsible for leading Arla’s UK Agriculture strategy and customer Agri relationships.Rob Hutchison will also join the event. He is the agricultural director of Müller Milk & Ingredients, who is responsible for setting the overall agriculture and milk supply strategy for the UK and Ireland for the company, including organic.Richard Hampton, managing director of OMSCo, is set to be the third participant. He is responsible for the smooth running of the organic dairy co-operative, and who undoubtedly had a busy year in 2017 with a new dairy joint venture announced by OMSCo in Europe and a new dairy alliance formed with Wyke Farms.“This is a great opportunity to discuss the future of the sector and how we can all work to ensure its continuing success,” says Rob Daykin, ruminant commercial manager of Hi Peak Feeds. “I look forward to hearing the view of our panel, and those from delegates as well.”
Dairy,News,Organic,Shows and Events