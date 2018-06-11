Parade celebrates Prince Charles' work towards enhancing British rural life

What a wonderful day in Cornwall. Thanks to @RoyalCornwall @countrysidefund and all the members of the public Their Royal Highnesses met today. #RCS18 pic.twitter.com/eMOvRaufLj — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 7, 2018





The Prince’s Countryside Parade, held at the Royal Cornwall Show took place to celebrate Prince Charles' contribution to rural life.He and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attended the parade which was comprised of 58 rural patronages, 450 volunteers and 40 animals.It was split in to six sections representing all parts of rural life, from waterways, to livestock, to food and farming.The Parade was held to a soundtrack of the Band of the Royal Marines and the Cornish male voice choirs.The Parade culminated in Charles and Camilla being presented with an oak tree and a two month old Boreray lamb named Bryher, led in the Parade and bred in Cornwall by local farmer Jowan Bobin.At 15, Jowan is the youngest member of the Cornwall Rare Breeds Survival Trust Support Group committee.The Boreray sheep, also known as the Boreray Blackface or Hebridean Blackface, is the smallest and rarest of all the UK’s native sheep breeds.Though still the most endangered, since Prince Charles became the Patron of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust in 1978 the Boreray has changed from being a category one critical breed, to being a category three Vulnerable breed.