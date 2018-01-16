Farminguk
16 January 2018 | Online since 2003
OvoConcept


FarmingUK
FarmingUK Logo
16 January 2018 16:01:39 |Finance,News

Pay increase for Northern Ireland's agricultural workers


The Board proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers

The Board proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers

The Agricultural Wages Board for Northern Ireland has announced proposed increases to the minimum wage rates for agricultural workers.
Following a meeting on 12 January, the Board proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers for grades 2 to 6 by 3.5% from 1 April 2018.
In addition, the accommodation offset will rise to a maximum of £37 per week.
The minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment, will raise to £6.88 per hour.
Grade 2 - Standard worker will raise to £7.42 per hour; Grade 3 - Lead worker will raise to £8.16 per hour; Grade 4 - Craft Grade will raise to £8.76 per hour; Grade 5 - Supervisory Grade will raise to £9.26 per hour and Grade 6 - Farm Management Grade will raise to £10.04 per hour.
The Board will meet again on 9 March to consider any objections to the proposals and may make an Order to give effect to the new rates and other amendments which would come into operation on 1 April 2018.
The Agricultural Wages Board was established in 1977 and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay and related conditions for agricultural workers.





Download

Trending Now