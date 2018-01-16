Pay increase for Northern Ireland's agricultural workers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Following a meeting on 12 January, the Board proposes to increase existing minimum rates for agricultural workers for grades 2 to 6 by 3.5% from 1 April 2018.In addition, the accommodation offset will rise to a maximum of £37 per week.The minimum rate, applicable for the first 40 weeks cumulative employment, will raise to £6.88 per hour.Grade 2 - Standard worker will raise to £7.42 per hour; Grade 3 - Lead worker will raise to £8.16 per hour; Grade 4 - Craft Grade will raise to £8.76 per hour; Grade 5 - Supervisory Grade will raise to £9.26 per hour and Grade 6 - Farm Management Grade will raise to £10.04 per hour.The Board will meet again on 9 March to consider any objections to the proposals and may make an Order to give effect to the new rates and other amendments which would come into operation on 1 April 2018.The Agricultural Wages Board was established in 1977 and meets each year to consider changes to the rates of pay and related conditions for agricultural workers.