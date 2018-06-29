Photo of sunset over Cotswolds farm during harvest wows competition judges





Lauren Smewing's bee collecting pollen photo came first in the under 16s category

The range of pictures, capturing the UK countryside, various habitats and landscape, were judged by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) panel.The competition was launched in memory of Julian Gardner, a Sussex farmer who was tragically killed while defending his property in October 2010A donation from Julian’s family and friends enabled the GWCT to buy the two trophies, which are presented to the winners to display for the next year, as well as prints of their award-winning photographs.This year's overall winner is Jason Clarke, who came first place in the adult category for his breath-taking image of a sunset harvest in the Cotswolds.Second place was last year’s winner Richard Gunther with his well captured image of an owl and Malcolm Thompson was third with his picture of an orange tip butterfly.Defending champion of the under 16s category Lauren Smewing retained her title, and the sculpture of a leveret, with her image of a bee collecting pollen. She also dominated second spot with her picture of a kestrel perched on a gate.Meanwhile, Lucy Brewin’s landscape image of a toadstool came third.Press and publications manager at GWCT, James Swyer said he was impressed with the array of talent on show.“This year we had a record number of entries, which is fantastic but made the judges’ job extremely hard,” Mr Swyer said.“In the end, Jason and Lauren’s pictures came out on top for composition, originality and technical ability. They are deserved winners.”The winners will be presented with their trophies as well as prints of their award-winning photographs, thanks to a large donation from Julian’s friends and family, at an upcoming GWCT event.