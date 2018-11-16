Pig producers urged to enter 2019 EU PiG Grand Prix

Pig producers have been invited to enter their innovative ideas and examples of on-farm best practice in an annual Europe-wide contest.The 2019 European Pig Innovation Group Grand Prix (EU PiG) is now open for entries until 28 February 2019.The contest is looking for entries that tackle one of eight Grand Prix challenges, identified as current priorities by the industry, within the project’s key themes of health management, meat quality, animal welfare and precision production.Winning one of the eight Ambassador titles in the EU PiG Grand Prix gives producers the chance to receive international recognition of their success, share their best practice with other producers, get in touch with other Ambassadors to perhaps find their next big idea and achieve added motivation for farm staff.EU PiG aims to raise the competitiveness of the European pig industry by connecting producers and sharing tried and tested best practice and innovations. Pig producers can visit other farms or go on a study tour and learn something valuable from fellow producers.
• The eight Grand Prix challenges this year are:• Early warning of diseases and production errors• Influence of gut health on disease and production data• Replacing GMO in soy for feed production• Opening farms to engage with the public• Strategies to reduce aggression between animals• The quality of the farm atmosphere• Reducing piglet mortality• Dashboard systems/benchmarkingFor full details of the eight challenges for 2019 and how to enter, along with case studies on the previous years’ winning Ambassadors, people visit here.
