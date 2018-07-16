Police appeal for information after sheep's ears sliced off in senseless attack

(Photo: Arwyn Huxley/Facebook)





Alwyn Huxley, who farms in Llanfair Caereinion, near Welshpool, came across the Texel cross ewe on July 9.Mr Huxley found the 3-year-old ewe's head pouring with blood due to major trauma in the ear area.After a quick assessment by wife Megan, the family think that due to the blood patterns, the sheep's head was forced back with both ears cut off clean.The sheep has since been given veterinary treatment, and is bathed daily to keep the ear area clean.Alwyn and Megan's son, Arwyn, posted graphic photos on Facebook and appealed for information from the public.Facebook users poured their grief and anger on social media, with his post shared more than 3,000 times.Linda Booth commented: "Absolutely breaks my heart. Poor defenceless creature, hope she is recovering."Kerry Webster added: "A dangerous, twisted sick person did this - needs locking up."The senseless attack has been reported to Dyfed-Powys Police, with witnesses urged to come forward.