Police appeal for information following theft of 17 sheep in Dorset

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward following the theft of 17 sheep from farmland in Dorset.Dorset Police received a report that sometime overnight on Saturday 26 May, 17 cream-coloured Dorset Horn and Polled Dorset pedigree ewes were taken from a field in the area between Crossways, Owermoigne and Moreton. Police Community Support Officer Sarah Hart, of Dorchester police, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area over the weekend, such as any 4x4 or trailer movements at night, or who has any information that could assist with the investigation to please contact us.“We would also urge farmers and members of the rural community to be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicle movements they encounter."Dorset has recently seen an increase in livestock crime. In April, around 50 sheep were stolen from a farm in Child Okeford.
The news follows the release of data that shows rural crime cost the UK £44.5m in 2017, with the future trend showing a rise in this form of crime as thieves become more “brazen” as they target the countryside.Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180080665.