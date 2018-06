Police appeal for information following theft of 17 sheep in Dorset

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Dorset Police received a report that sometime overnight on Saturday 26 May, 17 cream-coloured Dorset Horn and Polled Dorset pedigree ewes were taken from a field in the area between Crossways, Owermoigne and Moreton.Police Community Support Officer Sarah Hart, of Dorchester police, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area over the weekend, such as any 4x4 or trailer movements at night, or who has any information that could assist with the investigation to please contact us.“We would also urge farmers and members of the rural community to be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicle movements they encounter."Dorset has recently seen an increase in livestock crime. In April, around 50 sheep were stolen from a farm in Child Okeford.The news follows the release of data that shows rural crime cost the UK £44.5m in 2017 , with the future trend showing a rise in this form of crime as thieves become more “brazen” as they target the countryside.