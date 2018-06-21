Police look for red tractor driver who assisted at scene of fatal accident





Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for the specific witness following a fatal collision on the A390 at Gunnislake, Cornwall, on Monday 14 May 2018.Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.10am to reports that a Vauxhall Meriva and a Fiat Punto at had collided on the A390 at St Ann’s Chapel.The driver of the Vauxhall, a 74-year-old local man, was taken to Derriford Hospital where he later died on Friday 18 May.The driver of a red tractor travelling in the direction of Gunnislake stopped and assisted at the scene.Police from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team at Bodmin are appealing for the driver of this tractor to come forward.