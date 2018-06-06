Police must have powers to seize dogs from hare coursers, NFU says

Seizing dogs from hare coursers is one of the most effective methods to deter repeat offending, the NFU has stressed to the Policing Minister Nick Hurd MP today.Despite police forces considering the method effective, many have had to stop this practice as kenneling costs are too expensive.In a roundtable to discuss rural police resources, hare coursing, trespass and criminal damage, the NFU, as the sole farming representative, asked the minister to consider a new statutory instrument that allowed police forces to recover kenneling costs for hare coursing offences.Hare coursing can often be one of the crimes with the most impact on a farm business.Not only can it cause significant damage to the land, but those committing the crime often use violence and intimidation when confronted.
In January, an Essex farm contractor warned others about a "notorious group" of hare coursers who are frequently armed with hammers and a baseball bats. The farm contractor warned others to avoid conflict with them at all costs.And the problem appears to be increasing. Recent statistics show that over a quarter of farm businesses had experienced hare coursing last year.'Unpleasant'NFU chief land management adviser Sam Durham, who attended the roundtable, said the police need to have the power to seize dogs.“By giving police the power to seize dogs, and make it viable in the long-term, you can rid criminals of their most valuable asset and go a long way to stopping repeat offences,” he said.NFU Deputy President Guy Smith added: “As someone who has appeared in court as a witness of illegal hare coursing, I know how unpleasant this issue can feel as a farmer.“Seizing dogs is a tried and tested method that is shown to work and I urge the minister to consider these proposals.
“The NFU has been consistently leading on engaging with MPs, government and police to help begin to put a stop to this destructive crime.Mr Smith continued: “Just last year, the NFU hosted over 90% of police forces affected by hare coursing to improve co-ordinated action and allow farmers to continue producing safe, traceable and affordable food.”