Police release photo of black Labrador killing sheep in Lancashire

The incident was reported to police shortly after 9am Friday 5th January.Witnesses reported an unattended dog attacking a sheep on farmland off Main Street, Warton. The sheep died as a result.Police are now looking to trace the owner of a black Labrador, which was wearing a distinctive red and black collar.Sergeant James Pinder of Lancashire Police, said: “The dog appears to have been left unattended on the farmland.“Sadly several sheep have died in the area over recent months as a result of suspected dog attacks. Our advice to dog owners is to keep their dogs on their leads at all times when walking around farmland.”Last week, a farmer shared images showing her dead sheep which gained considerable coverage on social media, having been shared more than 10,000 times.She released the photos in a bid to highlight the devastating consequences of livestock worrying.