Police release photo of black Labrador killing sheep in Lancashire

An unattended dog has attacked sheep on Lancashire farmland, and one has died since according to police.The incident was reported to police shortly after 9am Friday 5th January.Witnesses reported an unattended dog attacking a sheep on farmland off Main Street, Warton. The sheep died as a result.Police are now looking to trace the owner of a black Labrador, which was wearing a distinctive red and black collar.Sergeant James Pinder of Lancashire Police, said: “The dog appears to have been left unattended on the farmland.“Sadly several sheep have died in the area over recent months as a result of suspected dog attacks. Our advice to dog owners is to keep their dogs on their leads at all times when walking around farmland.”Last week, a farmer shared images showing her dead sheep which gained considerable coverage on social media, having been shared more than 10,000 times.She released the photos in a bid to highlight the devastating consequences of livestock worrying.Anyone with information, or who knows who the pictured dog belongs to, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number LC-20180105-0288.
16 January 2018