Pop-up pea cafe to celebrate the farmers who grow the crop





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



July marks the start of the busy pea harvest, where Britain’s farmers will be powering up their viners and harvesting their crop.As a country, the UK is 90% self sufficient in pea production. And during harvest, the nation’s beloved pea gets from field to frozen in 150 minutes.There are 35,000 hectares of peas grown in the UK each year, equivalent to about 70,000 football pitches. This produces about 160,000 tonnes of frozen peas - that's 2 billion 80 gram portions.On average everyone in Britain eats nearly 9,000 peas per year.To celebrate this, the Pea Place hopes to bring a taste of the country into the heart of the city by setting up shop in London for just one day – Thursday 12th July – taking over the Canvas Café, just off Brick Lane, E1.The cafe will also feature a live video stream showing farmers harvesting in the field.It will serve food all day, from 8am – 4pm, and all dishes will be vegetarian, with vegan options available too. All food is free.Dishes will include pea, mint and honey ice cream, pea and aubergine curry, peas-on-toast and pea, cucumber and apple smoothie.