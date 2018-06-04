Popular farming podcast to focus on emerging leaders in new series

Popular farming podcast 'Rock and Roll Farming' will produce a series of new podcasts interviewing young people who have shown leadership in agriculture.Will Evans of Rock and Roll Farming – a podcast focusing on the people who produce the food we eat - will interview some of the young people in agribusiness who have shown leadership in their field.Mr Evans, who has a mixed farming enterprise near Wrexham in Wales, started his podcast in 2017, won the British Farming Digital Innovator of the Year Award last year and was an Emerging Leader himself in 2018.He has now been invited to produce this new series for the Oxford Farming Conference to share the opinions of young people aged 30-45, who have attended the conference as part of its Emerging Leader programme, with a wider audience.He says the podcast aims to highlight the farmers who put their "hearts and souls" into their farming businesses every day to produce the highest quality food in the world.
“I want people to love this industry as much as I do,” Mr Evans said, “the people I've interviewed, you could pick them up, put them in any other industry, and within a week or two they'd have a firm grasp on it and be doing well because of their work ethic, drive, entrepreneurship, and communication skills and I think that's something we should be very proud of.”“When Oxford Farming Conference asked me to work with them on a series of podcasts, I jumped at the chance. The conference itself is so innovative and forward-thinking in its approach, and with so many interesting people from the agricultural industry involved who are pushing boundaries and taking things forward, it's the perfect fit for me, and I'm extremely proud to be associated with them.”The new podcast series is sponsored by crop protection specialists BASF and the first podcast will air on Monday 4th June. It will be followed by a monthly episode released on the first Monday of every month. The Oxford Farming Conference is an annual conference for UK farmers that takes place every year and allows the farming community to discuss and exchange ideas.