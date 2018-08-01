Poultry business featured on Hairy Bikers up for sale for £34,000









Charlotte's Poultry, which is located in Upper Wraxhall, between Bristol, Chippenham and Bath, is now on the market with Blacks Business Brokers.The poultry business was founded by Ms Carnegie in 2013. It breeds and supplies fertilised eggs and birds of all ages from 30 different pure and hybrid varieties of chicken, duck and quail.It has grown rapidly, with a strong reputation among customers from all over the country. As well as live birds and fertilised eggs the business also supplies poultry keeping equipment and made-to-order outdoor coops and animal hutches, and has recently introduced poultry keeping courses.In 2016 Charlotte's Poultry was chosen as the location for an episode of the BBC television series Hairy Bikers Chicken and Egg that aired in autumn of that year."I got a call one evening and it was a producer for the Hairy Bikers," Ms Carnegie said. "They looked at two or three other poultry businesses in the area too but thought we would provide a particularly nice location for the show, and we had a really enjoyable day of filming here."Ms Carnegie has so far operated the business single-handed but it has grown to such a scale that it would now be better suited to a team of people.As a result, she has taken the decision to sell in order to be able to spend more time with her family. She has said, however, that she is willing to stay on for a period after the business is sold to enable a smooth transition to a new owner.The leasehold business is on the market for £34,000 plus an annual rent of £1,400.Charlotte's Poultry occupies a plot of approximately 1.5 acres of wooded farmland, and includes a breeding shed, a range of outdoor coops and hutches, a brick storage shed and another brick shed used as a gift shop.In its most recent financial year the business turned over £34,000, generating a net profit of £16,000.Nikki Jones, listings manager at Blacks Business Brokers said: "This is a perfect opportunity for poultry enthusiasts who want to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle while growing a business that has a great reputation and fantastic potential. Approximately a third of the site is currently empty so this could be brought into use to introduce additional breeds."The business also gets a lot of enquiries from export markets. It is not currently set up to deal with these but exports could prove to be a valuable additional income stream in future."All enquiries should be directed to Blacks Business Brokers on 0333 370 0000, quoting reference 6329.