Prime lamb raises £1,500 to help fund life-saving treatment for Charlie Robinson

A single prime lamb that went under the hammer raised £1,500 for a campaign to fund potentially life-saving treatment for two-year-old Charlie Robinson.Charlie, whose parents John and Nici Robinson live in Inskip, near Garstang, was diagnosed in June this year with a rare brain tumour, which may eventually require Proton Beam Therapy at a specialist clinic in Germany.This is not yet available in the UK and Charlie does not meet the criteria for NHS funding for treatment abroad.He has already endured several neurological operations, one of which aimed to remove the tumour. However, due to the complexities of where the tumour is positioned, the surgeons were unable to fully resect it.Following a national meeting, Charlie’s treatment plan was reviewed by specialist consultants and oncologists from across the UK.
Charlie will now undergo a nine-week course of chemotherapy to try to shrink the remaining tumour and/or make it easier for the surgeons to attempt a second operation, as a full resection will improve Charlie’s prognosis.“Although this is just the start of Charlie’s journey, he continues to amaze us with his strength and determination. All we can do now is continue to pray that Charlie responds well to the next stages of his treatment,” said Mr Robinson.'Thumbs up for Charlie'The Robinsons, with the support of family and friends, are going all out to fund a future for Charlie, whether or not he requires Proton Beam Therapy at a centre in Germany.To date, around £125,000 has been raised for the 'Thumbs up for Charlie' campaign.“We have the funds to go to Germany now if needs be or to help Charlie in later life to achieve his full potential,” explained Mr Robinson.The prime lamb was donated for sale at Skipton Auction Mart by regular customers Tony and Kay Kiernan, who farm in St Michael’s and are long-time friends of the Robinson family.
The lamb was first sold for £460 to West Scottish Lamb in Carlisle, who re-offered it for sale, when it was knocked down for the same price to another regular buyer, Andrew Atkinson, of Felliscliffe, near Harrogate.He, too, passed it back for re-sale, before it was snapped up for £360 by another familiar face at the sheep ringside, Morgan Helliwell, of Milnrow, Rochdale.'Tremendous result'Bearing in mind that the average selling price of a prime lamb is currently around £120, the total selling price of £1,280 was seen as "phenomenal", with other donations boosting the fund-raising kitty to £1,500. Craven Cattle Marts also waived its commission on the sale.Mr Robinson added: “This was a tremendous result. Our heartfelt thanks go to our friends Tony and Kay Kiernan for donating the lamb and to the generous buyers and others from the regional agricultural community who dug so deep in aid of the cause”.“Throughout the campaign, we have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support we have received. Everyone has pulled together – it’s been a real community effort. All the monies we raise will go towards Charlie’s treatment, care and ways to make him smile during a very tough time,” said Mr Robinson.Donations are still welcome at www.gofundme.com/ThumbsUpForCharlie, while his journey can be followed through the usual social media channels at links posted on the campaign website.