Prince Charles meets with young Cumbrian farmers to discuss the future

Prince Charles has met with young farmers and agricultural students to learn how the Cumbrian farming industry is preparing for the future.The Prince of Wales visited Newton Rigg College's Sheep Husbandry Centre at its hill farm, Low Beckside, Mungrisdale, to see how young Cumbrian farmers are preparing themselves for the future.Students demonstrated how they use the latest technology, such as how handheld scanners can record animal data, from the sheep’s ear tag number, to its weight and any health issues the animal may have.They also displayed more traditional skills, such as tagging lambs and sheepdog training.Prince Charles then joined in with a discussion as part of the The Prince’s Countryside Fund ‘Preparing for Transition’ activity.
Cumbrian farmers who have been supported by the Fund were brought together to share how they planned to create businesses that were fit for future generations.Catherine Dixon, Chief Executive of Askham Bryan College said: “We were delighted to show The Prince of Wales the important work we are doing to inspire and equip agriculture's future leaders and custodians of the countryside. “For generations farmers have played a crucial role in providing the nation's food, but also in caring for our landscapes and our College has played a key role in that. We are passionate about continuing that tradition and particularly to ensure our uplands remain a vibrant workplace as well as a picturesque asset.”Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said the visit by the Prince demonstrated the "many diverse and important ways" that farmers are preparing for the future.“It was heartening to hear the conversation between local farmers on their aspirations and plans for their businesses,” Ms Saunders said.Prince Charles also visited the Lake District to herald future opportunities for the national park and hill sheep farming, which he said has helped shape the landscape for generations.He said it seemed entirely appropriate that the Lake District’s UNESCO recognition was in the Cultural Landscape category describing how the "incomparable beauty" was a consequence of more than one thousand years of human activity.