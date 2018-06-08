Project to encourage young farmers in promoting native breeds

A new government-funded project to be launched by Adam Henson at a popular agricultural show seeks to encourage young farmers in promoting the UK's native breeds.In a joint-bid to help promote native breeds and brand Britain, the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) and the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) have collaborated to produce a new guide to help young farmers get a taste for showing livestock.‘A guide to showing’ will be launched with Adam Henson at the Three Counties Show (Saturday 16 June). The guide is a new resource for all would-be livestock showmen and women of the future.The Defra-funded project aims to help encourage more young people to take an interest in showing native breeds and the part they can play in sustaining rare and endangered breeds.RBST’s President Jimmy Doherty has stated in the guide’s foreword that he is pleased to see the two organisations teaming up on a project encouraging more young people to show livestock.
Both organisations and their respective members are keen to encourage the younger generation to get involved with keeping and showing livestock and help promote the future of British agriculture.The launch of the guide will highlight the importance of the UK's native breeds and opportunities for young people in agriculture.RBST Chairman, Gail Sprake said: “We are thrilled to be working with NFYFC, and by producing this booklet together, we hope to increase the numbers of young people showing animals across the UK. Showing is a fantastic first step in a young person’s journey to becoming a full-time farmer and we are confident that this booklet will encourage more youngsters to compete in the show ring.”NFYFC AGRI Chairman James Hutchinson added: “Our farming industry has a lot to be proud about and we want to share future opportunities, not only with our younger members, but with all young people who are passionate about food, farming and the countryside.”