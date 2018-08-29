Public warned following dog attack on sheep in AONB

A trust which protects an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty has told the public to keep dogs on a lead following a livestock attack which left a sheep dead.The sheep was killed by an out-of-control dog on farmland in the Malvern Hills, Worcestershire on Bank Holiday Monday (27 August).The sheep was chased down the hill, attacked and killed by the dog.The death brings the total number of sheep attacked by dogs this year on the Northern Hills to four.Malvern Hills Trust is now looking for more information about the incident.A spokesperson said: "If you were witness to the chasing or attack and are able to give us any more details, please call us on 01684 892002."
"Keeping dogs on a lead near livestock, and under close control at all times would put a stop to these distressing incidents. If you are at all in doubt about your dog's recall, put your dog on a lead when walking on the Hills."Any dog, big or small, docile or aggressive, has the potential to chase or kill livestock so all dogs should be kept on a lead near grazing cattle and sheep. "The spokesperson added: "Use our Stockwatch to find out where livestock are grazing, but remember that the Malvern Hills and Commons are common land and visitors should expect to see livestock anywhere at any time."Leading rural insurer NFU Mutual recently revealed that the cost of claims related to livestock worrying has reached a record level of £1.6 million across the UK.The figures follow the release of a report by the All Party Parliamentary Animal Welfare Group which shows more than 1,800 farm animals have been killed by dog attacks in the space of four years.
