Purple 'critter bales' appear in fields to raise money for children's charity





Ollie’s parents are part of the WellChild Family Tree and find comfort and support in talking to other families in similar situations to themselves. Find out how you could join our family support group at https://t.co/GeTeAbm7Yh pic.twitter.com/3GMbbPB4v7 — WellChild (@WellChild) June 27, 2018





The competition is organised by country store Carrs Billington Agriculture to support WellChild, a national charity for seriously ill children.Farmers are being challenged to create their critters from silage bales wrapped in WellChild’s colour purple.Farmers taking part in the competition will send in photos of their creations to be displayed on the WellChild and Carrs Billington Facebook pages.The farmer whose critter display is judged the best, will receive two tickets for the WellChild Awards 2018 which will take place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London later this year.The event, which could be attended by WellChild Patron Prince Harry, gives awards to inspirational children coping with serious illness, to caring children and to dedicated child health professionals.Over the past two years farmers have donated over £25,000 to WellChild with their purple bales campaigns.Carrs Billington will be donating at least £10,000 this year to support WellChild’s work. As part of their support they will be distributing the purple silage wrap to farmers.WellChild Chief Executive, Colin Dyer said: “The bale critters in WellChild purple will be a surprising and amusing sight in fields all over the UK and the money raised will help greatly with our work to support seriously ill children and their families.”Rae Tomlinson, Carrs Billington Managing Director added: “The efforts of WellChild make a considerable difference to the lives of seriously ill children and we know our staff and customers have enjoyed the purple campaign on previous years.”