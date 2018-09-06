Quality British farm produce to take centre stage in Hong Kong

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Meat and dairy products from Britain will be heading to Hong Kong next month, which is seen as a key target market in the region for exporting British products into the food service sector.The Restaurant and Bar Hong Kong (RBHK) show, which attracts thousands of visitors from the food service sector, will be attended by British exporters.Held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, the three-day show is the key event in the food and beverage business calendar for keeping updated with the latest products, trends and developments.Five British exporters will attend to showcase premium pork, beef and lamb as well as sausages, ham and bacon.And for the first time, AHDB Dairy will exhibit a selection of speciality cheeses from Britain.AHDB’s Head of Asia Pacific, Jonathan Eckley said: “This trade show is always very well attended and represents a fantastic opportunity for our producers to showcase premium meat products from Britain on a global platform.“Asia is a key focus for our red meat exports and despite a challenging first-half of the year, AHDB remains committed to driving further demand for our world-class products to this all-important market.”