Quality assurance scheme to protect and recognise Galloway cattle breed

The quality assurance scheme was launched by Fergus Ewing, Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy, and by young members of the Galloway Cattle Society.It is hoped the new scheme will set quality standards that will underpin the Real Galloway Beef logo.The standards note that cattle sold under the ‘Real Galloway Beef’ brand must have at least one parent registered, should be primarily grass fed and housed outside.The development of the quality assurance scheme forms a key element of a two year project called Defining Galloway Beef part funded by Dumfries and Galloway’s LEADER programme to develop new ways of promoting Galloway Beef and to encourage more farmers to think about stocking Galloways.The Galloway breed is one of the UK's oldest native breeds and is of great importance to Scotland.Mr Ewing said the move is "very encouraging" to see a sustainable future for the breed.“It’s encouraging to see the Galloway Cattle Society taking positive steps to creating a sustainable future for the product by creating a quality assurance scheme, setting out specific standards to be followed when rearing cattle, and investing in young people to take the sector forward in the years to come,” Mr Ewing said.John Finlay, Chair of Galloway Cattle Society added: “This project is about putting the systems in place that will ensure a successful future for the Galloway cattle breed itself, and to support profitable, sustainable farming in the future for the young farmers’ who will become the custodians of the breed.He said making sure Galloway Beef is clearly identifiable is the first stage in this process.“Interest in native breeds and grass fed beef is soaring because while members of the public are perhaps eating beef less often, when they do have beef they want the best. The Galloway is unequivocally one of the best beef breeds in the world, and it thrives in our Scottish landscapes,” Mr Finlay added.