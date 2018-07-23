Quorn to open new £7m HQ in rural Yorkshire town known for farming

Quorn is investing £7m in a new headquarters situated in a rural Yorkshire town known for its farming history and links.Quorn Foods has announced significant investment in its new Global Innovation Centre in Stokesley, North Yorkhire.The facility, described as "high tech", will break ground at the end of this summer, and enhance the meat-free company's capability in both core protein fermentation and innovation capability.Stokesley is located between Middlesbrough, Guisborough and Northallerton, in a predominately farming area.There is a weekly market held on a Friday in the main square called the Plain. A farmers' market takes place on the first Saturday of each month.
The town is also home to the Stokesley Show, established in 1859. It is held each year to showcase the best of the region's agriculture.Quorn Foods Chief Executive, Kevin Brennan said: “With category momentum we are confident we can become a $1bn business in under 10 years.“We are seeing lots of Silicon Valley investment and hype in this space but we have already built up 30 years of expertise in the meat-free category. With our renewed investment in R&D we expect to lead the way for decades to come.“We hope to demonstrate that there are great British businesses in the North that can win on a global stage.”The investment follows news of agricultural organisations across the UK uniting in a new initiative which will see them work together to communicate the benefits of red meat.Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) Meat Promotion Wales and AHDB will work together to highlight how red meat can play a part in a balanced diet.